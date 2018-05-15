Fruits and veggies that taste better when tossed onto the grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When grilling your meat this summer, also try tossing some fruits and veggies onto the grill. Chef Toby Freeland from L'Ecole Culinaire shared some of his favorite things to grill with FOX4.

Watermelon : Yes, watermelon! Cut your watermelon into wedges, sprinkle with some salt and throw on a very hot grill for about three minutes per side.

: Yes, watermelon! Cut your watermelon into wedges, sprinkle with some salt and throw on a very hot grill for about three minutes per side. Pineapple : This is certainly one of the tastiest ways to eat pineapple since it brings out the fruit's natural sweetness. Slice the pineapple into rings or wedges and grill about three minutes per side.

: This is certainly one of the tastiest ways to eat pineapple since it brings out the fruit's natural sweetness. Slice the pineapple into rings or wedges and grill about three minutes per side. Peaches : This is probably one of the most mouth-watering desserts you could ever have and the best part is that it's low-calorie. Just slice the peach straight down the center, remove the pit and place the halves face down on the hot grill, let them cook for about five minutes.

: This is probably one of the most mouth-watering desserts you could ever have and the best part is that it's low-calorie. Just slice the peach straight down the center, remove the pit and place the halves face down on the hot grill, let them cook for about five minutes. Romaine Lettuce : Romaine hearts (the inner leaves of romaine lettuce, not the outer ones) are a hearty enough lettuce to put on the grill and you'll be oh so glad you did. Slice them length-wise, brush with olive oil and grill until lightly browned, constantly turning to make sure neither side gets burned.

: Romaine hearts (the inner leaves of romaine lettuce, not the outer ones) are a hearty enough lettuce to put on the grill and you'll be oh so glad you did. Slice them length-wise, brush with olive oil and grill until lightly browned, constantly turning to make sure neither side gets burned. Bananas: Banana splits don't require ice cream when you've got a grill. All you need to do is slit the unpeeled banana lengthwise down the middle. Then stuff the pocket with your favorite toppings like chocolate chips, marshmallows and peanut butter. Finally wrap it the banana in tin foil and place it on a hot grill for about 6 to 8 minutes.

More recipes:

