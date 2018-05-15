Gov. Greitens’ legal team to file a police report against STL circuit attorney and investigator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens say they'll ask police to look into alleged misconduct by the St. Louis prosecutor's office in the handling of a felony charge against the governor.

Greitens' attorney Ed Dowd said the defense team will be filing a report Tuesday with the St. Louis police department about the alleged misconduct.

Prosecutors dropped a felony invasion-of-privacy charge against Greitens on Monday after a court ruled that prosecutor Kim Gardner had to answer questions under oath from Greitens' attorneys. Greitens' lawyers claim Gardner allowed a private investigator to commit perjury and withhold evidence from defense attorneys.

Gardner's office has said the charge stemming from Greitens' 2015 extramarital affair be refiled by a special prosecutor or an assistant in her office.

Attorney Ed Dowd released the following statement just before noon Tuesday:

“Today, we will be filing a police report with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department regarding the perjury committed by the lead investigator for the Circuit Attorney’s Office in the case against Governor Greitens.

“That case collapsed yesterday and was dismissed. It was dismissed because there was no evidence of any crime. But the misconduct in this case should be addressed.

“That includes the lead investigator lying about his methods and the evidence he collected. In fact, that lead investigator, William Tisaby, refused to testify in a deposition about his perjury and misbehavior in the case, and he pleaded the Fifth in response to over 50 questions.

“Our defense team has over 100 years of experience combined, and we have never seen such outrageous misconduct. In addition to perjury, that includes $100,000 in secret cash payments for a witness or witnesses, payments that were concealed from our defense team by the Circuit Attorney’s Office. And if that weren’t enough, the Circuit Attorney and William Tisaby also met a number of times in secret with a major witness in the case. By law, both the Circuit Attorney and William Tisaby were required to testify about what was said and done in those secret meetings. Both refused to do so.

“This misconduct must be investigated. I have a lot of confidence in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and I am sure they will get to the bottom of the misdeeds and illegal activity in this case.”