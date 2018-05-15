× Joe’s Weather Blog: Downpours(!) for some…misses for many (TUE-5/15)

Good Tuesday morning…short blog today. Yesterday was a weird one. A weak little disturbance that came through the area near lunch helped to trigger some bigger storms on the MO side…then strong storms fired up towards the SW of KC towards Emporia and didn’t move a lot. They dumped the heavy rains that I was expecting…but it was towards the SW of KC. Eventually earlier this morning the front that was hung to the north of KC for days moved through…but by then the atmosphere was pretty worked over and the instability was shot…so the end result was some rain…but not a lot for many parts of the area.

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds and not as hot. Still humid though with highs closer to 80°. There may be a few scattered showers out there as well…

Tonight: Some clearing and a bit cooler with lows closer to 60°

Wednesday: Overall pretty nice with highs 80-85°

Thursday: Warm and humid with highs into the 80s

Discussion:

Well yesterday was a weird one…and the rain amounts left some/many frustrated.

Most Metro amounts were under 1/4″. Outside of KC though there were some 2-4″+ totals…especially SW of the Ottawa area. KCI only had .02″

Even as the storms were developed to the west of the area…they struggled to impact KC.

So good for us that we didn’t have a lot of severe weather…

Note though…there were 6 reports of tornadoes…and this remarkably “slow” tornado season continues and it may keep going too for quite some time.

This is from yesterday though…

Today the risk of severe storms is in the NY area…and yes there could actually be some tornadoes up there.

Because of course…

The rest of the work week overall looks pretty uneventful around these parts.

More storms will be possible over the weekend, especially Saturday.

May continues to bake in KC…

Pretty fascinating switch from the 1st 14 days of April…when it was the 4th coldest start to April.

Charley Caron with the feature photo of the day…capturing a lightning strike.

No blog on Wednesday…should get an update out on Thursday afternoon though!

Joe