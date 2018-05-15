KCPS asks for feedback from students, parents, staff and community in survey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools are asking for feedback from students, parents, staff and the community to improve the school district.

“KCPS Board of Directors policy and the 2018-2023 Strategic Plan place a high priority on regularly listening to and learning from all stakeholders in order to assure that we are meeting the needs of the community,” the district said in a news release. “With that in mind, KCPS is asking community members to complete a stakeholder survey.”

The survey is confidential, according to the district, and the results will guide the district’s improvement process. The deadline is 5 p.m. June 29.

The district says stakeholders can share their thoughts on academics, programs, services, operations, facilities, finances, communications, public perception, safety and security and other critical facets of the school system.

Click here to complete the survey.