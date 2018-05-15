Lenexa 10-year-old upset after teacher allegedly makes offensive remark toward him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- What a teacher allegedly said to 10-year-old Malachi Pearson last week at Rosehill Elementary School in Lenexa brought the boy to tears and left his mom seeing red.

“Me and my friend were playing, and then she like pushed us away. We weren’t fighting. We were just playing and laughing,” Malachi said Tuesday during an interview with FOX4's Robert Townsend.

Moments later, it’s what the teacher allegedly said that upset Malachi and his mother.

”She told me when you turn 16 and the police shoot you, the only person you can be mad at is yourself,” Malachi said.

The fourth-grader said that made him cry.

”I’m crying because it’s sad that my daddy died when I was a baby," the boy said.

Ten years ago, when Malachi was just two, someone shot and killed his father in Kansas City.

”It’s unbelievable that she would say that to my son," Malachi's mom, Mahogany Foster, said. "I’m so vexed by the whole thing. I never take sides, but I know for a fact that Malachi, he’s a respectful child, so for somebody to say that to a respectful child, I feel that was a low bloc and that was something personal. You shouldn’t say that to any child."

Two days after the reported incident, Foster pulled her son out of Rosehill Elementary.

“The principal doesn’t offer me any type of comfort. He doesn’t say I’m gonna get someone here to counsel Malachi to let him know that everything she said is a lie. I think they’re trying to sweep this under the rug,” Foster said.

Foster said two days after the incident, the school district’s assistant superintendent called her and told her the district put the teacher on leave. On Tuesday, Shawna Samuel, the director of communications for Shawnee Mission Schools, would not confirm that. Samuel told FOX4 that “allegations of this nature are taken very seriously.”

“Our investigation is complete. It’s a personnel matter, and by federal law we cannot discuss any disciplinary decisions taken against a teacher or employee,” Samuel said.

In the meantime, Malachi’s now in a new school and looking forward to winning more football trophies and medals.

“I’m just trying to move on from what she said,” the 10-year-old said.

“That teacher needs to apologize to him," Foster said. "It’s just made me scared to send him to any school. Now, I’m really focusing on homeschooling."