Lenexa Police Department will remember fallen officers with wreath laying ceremony

LENEXA, Kan. -- To commemorate National Police Week, agencies all over the country will honor police officers who have died in the line of duty with various events including a day dedicated to their memory.

At 10 a.m., the Lenexa Police Department will host a wreath laying ceremony and a moment of silence as part of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which President Kennedy designated in 1962.

Throughout the week flags across the country will fly at half-staff.

National Police Week began Sunday in Washington, D.C. with a candlelight vigil and the  commemoration of the names of fallen officers engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall. Clinton police  Officer Gary Michael was included in that ceremony. Officer Michael was killed during a traffic stop in 2017.

Officer Gary Michael & Officer Christopher Ryan Morton

Next year another officer from the Clinton Police  Department, Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, will  have his name added to the wall.

