KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you don’t want to pay a ton of money for lawn games, try making your own. The Diva of DIY, Leanne Lee, shares her tips with FOX4 for making an inexpensive game of ladder golf in the video player above.

Materials needed to make ladder golf:

(18) 24″ pvc

(12) 12″ pvc

12 T’s

12 elbows

12 golf balls

PVC cutter

5/16 drill bit

Nylon clothesline

Vice This is a nice portable model.

Optional spray paint

Click or tap here for Leanne’s full step-by-step guide.