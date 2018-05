OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Overland Park, officials say.

According to Overland Park police, an man in his 20s was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting near 117th and Hardy.

The suspect is in custody, according to Overland Park Police spokesman John Lacy.

Further information was not available. FOX4 will update this as more information is confirmed.