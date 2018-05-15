Metro high school class’ service project eases heavy load for cancer patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With each stitch, students in Staley High School's fashion program are making a difference.

“I love this class. I just love sewing, so this class just helps you grow in your knowledge,” sophomore Ella McMahon said.

From prom dresses to blazers, these students have made some pretty impressive creations, but their most recent project is arguably the most impactful.

“We had one of our teachers come to us, and she asked us to make these bags because her mom received one from her hospital and she loved it. So we knew that if we could make that impact on someone else, then we would absolutely love to,” sophomore Kennedy Kooi said.

The small fabric bags only take about 30 minutes to make. They’re designed to carry an essential piece of equipment for people who’ve undergone cancer treatment.

“I’ve been so grateful because they just work so well,” Katherine Beck said.

Beck said since being diagnosed with breast cancer in February, her life has changed dramatically.

“On April the 26th, I had a double mastectomy, and the drains are just to take the liquid that collects from all of that out of my system,” Beck said.

Her new accessories must to be worn all the time, but they can be a little cumbersome.

“If these drains were just hanging down, they’d pull on the skin and make it really very sore,” she said.

But thanks to these hand-sewn bags, she now has one less thing to worry about during this difficult process.

“I just want to tell the people who made them thank you so much,” Beck said.

And for the students, it was just as much as much of a treat to give these bags as it is for patients like Katherine to receive them.

“It was just so incredible that we could do that for them because it’s something that brightens up their day,” Kooi said.