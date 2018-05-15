Salvador Perez stops local marching band for selfie

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Monday was a day members of the Blue Springs South Jaguar Pride Marching Band will never forget.

As the band finished playing the national anthem at The K and waited to exit the field, Royals catcher Salvador Perez stopped them for a selfie.

“I took my phone out to take a picture of Salvy as he was headed to the field,” Director of bands Ken Hansen said. “He saw me with the phone and walked over and asked for the phone. Then he told the kids to come up closer for a selfie.”

Hansen told FOX4 that it was a cool moment for him and his students.

“Salvy is a gem of a person,” Hansen added.

The Royals may have lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, but the Jaguar Pride won big.