Simple things you can do to make the transition from school to summer easier on kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Summer break is right around the corner.
Debbie Karlstrand from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX4 studio Tuesday, May 15 to share tips to make the transition from school to summer easier for your children.
Debbie suggests:
- Check in with the teacher
- Set up some time with friends
- Create a routine
- Prepare summer activities
- Have activities and materials available at home
- Plan for healthy lunches and snacks
If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.
