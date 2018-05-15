Simple things you can do to make the transition from school to summer easier on kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Summer break is right around the corner.

Debbie Karlstrand from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX4 studio Tuesday, May 15 to share tips to make the transition from school to summer easier for your children.

Debbie suggests:

Check in with the teacher

Set up some time with friends

Create a routine

Prepare summer activities

Have activities and materials available at home

Plan for healthy lunches and snacks

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.