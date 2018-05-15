Southwest Airlines kicks off 96-hour sale with deals as low as $49

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines kicked off a 96-hour sale Tuesday that includes deals from as low as $49 for a one-way flight.

The sale is for domestic flights and has restrictions on seats, travel days and markets. Travel in the U.S. is valid from June 5 through Oct. 31.

Flights from Kansas City to Milwaukee are just $49, and there are more than 10 travel destinations, including New Orleans, Chicago and Atlanta, with flights from KCI at $79.

The sale ends May 18, and tickets are nonrefundable. See all the deals and restrictions here.