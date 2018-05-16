Home Depot volunteers surprise local Vietnam veteran with home repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A local Vietnam veteran who served as an Army military policeman got quite the surprise Wednesday.

Home Depot volunteers spent the day transforming Alfred Jones and his wife's home into a place that makes it easier for them to take care of a live-in elderly parent.

The Home Depot Foundation partnered with Hope-Builders to make the Jones' home more accessible. That included new doors and a new garage door. They also replaced windows, fans and put on a fresh new coat of paint.

More than 10 volunteers participated.

The Home Depot Foundation has transformed more than 37,000 homes since 2011.