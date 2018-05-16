KCI warns emergency drill will be very realistic with fire, smoke and explosions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you fly out of KCI Wednesday, don’t panic if you see smoke, explosions and emergency vehicles--it’s only a drill.

The FAA requires all commercial airports hold a full-scale emergency drill like this every three years – the last drill happening back in 2015.

This gives firefighters, paramedics, police officers and airport staff an opportunity to refresh their knowledge and skills, so they’ll be ready if a plane should crash - or there is an act of terrorism.

Airport officials say the drill will be very realistic with fire, smoke and explosions. Volunteers will be wearing fake blood while acting as injured passengers.

The drill will take place on the airfield, but everything is scheduled to take place in Terminal A, which is no longer in use. It shouldn’t delay your flight.