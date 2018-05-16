FOX4 Forecast: The Heat Builds

Posted 4:00 am, May 16, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 04:23AM, May 16, 2018

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today with highs climbing into the lower 80s! Enjoy the pleasantly warm weather... because things look to heat up heading into the end of the work week. The humidity will also increase, setting up our next chance for unsettled weather. Details on the timeline in the updated forecast here.

