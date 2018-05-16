FOX4 Forecast: The Heat Builds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today with highs climbing into the lower 80s! Enjoy the pleasantly warm weather... because things look to heat up heading into the end of the work week. The humidity will also increase, setting up our next chance for unsettled weather. Details on the timeline in the updated forecast here.

Check it out in the latest forecast video above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page