Music, volunteering, business: Shawnee Mission Northwest senior does it all and more

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Jackson Brogan is your all-around stand-out student. He's smart, cultured and loves to pay it forward.

"Work hard and it will pay off," the Shawnee Mission Northwest senior said.

He also loves music, so much so that he's a member of five bands at Shawnee Mission Northwest. He plays the trumpet, piano, bass guitar and drums. He also teaches trumpet and piano lessons.

"He immediately just gets your attention," said Shawnee Mission Northwest band director Penny Snead.

Snead calls Brogan extraordinary, saying he's not just talented, he's kind.

"He's such a good human being," Snead said.

The straight-A student takes all honors classes. He's also part of the prestigious I.B. Diploma program. It won't come as a surprise to hear he earned a perfect score on the ACT.

"That was just a crazy experience. I was not expecting it to happen, but when it did I was very excited," Brogan said.

Brogan is also an entrepreneur. In fifth grade, an interest in landscaping turned into a business.

"So my parents let me do that at our house, so our whole yard -- front yard and back yard and all of that," Brogan said. "And then my neighbors said, 'Oh that's really cool. I don't know what you did but it looks really cool, so can you do that to our house too?'"

Neighbors were buzzing about Brogan's attention to detail. Last summer, he completed landscape, lighting and sprinkler repair work on six houses.

“It’s really rewarding that you can be in control of yourself and run the projects how you want to do it," the metro teen said.

Brogan is gearing up to head to South Africa in a few weeks on a mission trip. There, he will work with children spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“I’ve never done something like this where it's a pure service trip, and it's just a different world, and it will open my eyes to a lot of the things that are going on around the world," Brogan said.

Brogan is attending Northwestern University in the fall and plans to become an architectural engineer.

