One man dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Blue Springs motel

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A man has been killed Wednesday night in a deadly shooting at a Blue Springs motel, officials say.

Police say an altercation happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Welcome Inn in Blue Springs, leaving a 37-year-old man dead. Police have not yet released that man’s name.

A witness told FOX4 he allegedly heard a woman scream that the man had been shot in the head, but Blue Springs police would not confirm that. The victim was taken to the hospital where later died. No one else was injured.

Officers on the scene said a 44-year-old man was taken into custody at the motel. Police said the man was waiting for them when officers arrived and was taken into custody without problem.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. FOX4 will update as more information is confirmed.

The Welcome Inn is no stranger to police presence. In March, police told FOX4 that officers had been called to the motel almost 200 times in just two months.