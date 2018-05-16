× One person dies in shooting outside businesses near Ward Parkway Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Wednesday night after a shooting at Ward Parkway Center in Kansas City.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m.

Police said a person came out of the gym and a suspect began firing at that person. The victim tried to run away, and the suspect chased after the victim, continuing to shoot until the victim was hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died. There is no suspect information at this time.

A witness told FOX4 he heard about a half-dozen shots fired. One of those shots hit window to a nearby gym.