Victim, witness who held hand of tattoo artist killed share details of Northland shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- A metro man accused of shooting two people in the Northland has not only devastated the victims and their families but also the people who witnessed his alleged attacks.

Clay County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Arnoldo Pompa-Rascon with shooting and injuring two people Friday night. He's also suspected in the murder of a popular KC tattoo artist but isn't yet charged in that crime.

Pompa-Rascon is from Mexico and is here illegally after having been deported several times. He told police that "voices" made him do it.

The shootings have left many shaken.

Joseph Markovich is having a hard time dealing with the death of a man he didn't know. He was with Russell Fisk when he died after police say Pompa-Rascon allegedly drove up next to Fisk and opened fire on N.W. Barry Road. Pompa-Rascon has not been charged with Fisk's murder in Platte County yet.

Markovich said he heard the gunshot and saw Fisk’s BMW go out of control and crash. He said he thought the car might explode because there was so much smoke coming from the engine but stopped to help anyway.

“I just opened the door. I found the individual. He wasn’t moving. He wasn’t breathing, and I grabbed his wrist, checked his pulse and for 15 minutes I couldn’t let go,” Markovich said. “I didn’t want him to feel alone.”

Markovich stayed with Fisk until the police arrived and said goodbye in a special way when he finally let go.

“I blessed his arm twice,” Markovich said.

After Fisk was shot and killed, police say Pompa-Rascon continued his shooting spree.

A man who asked not to be identified was stuck in the traffic backup caused by Fisk’s shooting and got re-routed to avoid it. As he was driving his motorcycle down North Oak trafficway, the victim felt his bike shake and thought he had blown a tire.

“When it exploded, I thought my tire popped. I looked down. My hand was bleeding. I was getting ready to pull over to maybe take a look at it. He continued shooting,” the man said. “It was one, two and then probably another five or six. When he was rapid firing, I could feel gravel and rocks and stuff hitting my right leg.”

The victim took off quickly and was able to make it home before he could take stock of his injury and call police. He was shot in his left hand.

Police say Pompa-Rascon went on to shoot a third person in the chest. That person survived.

According to court documents, Pompa-Rascon admitted to all three shootings, saying, “voices tell him who to shoot, but he decides with his heart who is bad and who to shoot.”

He told detectives, “The gun won’t fire if they are good people.”

On Tuesday, a man caught Pompa-Rascon breaking into his truck and held him at gunpoint until police arrived. The third victim identified him as the shooter.