Developers of Kemper Arena say they have big news to share–could it be the arena’s new name?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Developers of Kemper Arena are expected to make a major announcement Thursday.

The invitation indicates they could reveal the new name of Kemper Arena at 2 p.m.

They initially sold the naming rights to Mosaic Life Care, but the health company headquartered in St. Joe gave back those rights in December.

The developer is also expected to share how the re-opening of this arena will bring new life to the Stockyards area during Thursday's announcement.

Kemper Arena, built in 1974 was the place to go for shows, concerts and other big touring events until the Sprint Center opened in 2007.

The arena has been virtually unused for the past decade, costing the city at least $1 million per year for upkeep.

Then the Foutch Brothers out of Wichita bought the with an ambitious plan to tear apart the inside and transform it into a youth sports complex.

Once it opens this fall, there will be 12 basketball courts on two floors, where they will host many youth basketball tournaments. There will also be restaurants, golf simulators, a fitness facility, health care, hydrotherapy, office and retail space - a shopping mall of sorts.

It's expected to be open every day of the year, and you can eat lunch while watching a pickup basketball game before getting a massage – all in the same place.

The Foutch Brothers believe this development will spark a resurgence in the West Bottoms.

The total cost to renovate Kemper is around $40 million. The Foutch Brothers will receive $14 million in historic tax credits to help pay for the development.