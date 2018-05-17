Famous model, burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese stops by KC antique store before show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Workers at River Market Antiques got quite the surprise Thursday when world-famous model and burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese stopped by.

Von Teese is in Kansas City for her “The Copper Coupe” tour Thursday night at the Uptown Theater.

The store is no stranger to famous faces dropping in when they’re in town, but owners said having a famous burlesque performer checking out their antiques is a first.

River Market Antiques has been in business in the Kansas City area since 1994.