× Lee’ Summit man charged in deadly drunken driving crash along I-470 that killed 58-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suburban Kansas City man has been charged in a deadly drunken driving crash on Interstate 470.

Prosecutors announced Wednesday that 41-year-old Dung Phan, of Lee’s Summit, is charged with driving while intoxicated in the March 5 crash that killed 58-year-old Carl Anthony Martin.

The crash reconstruction found that Phan was traveling 84 mph when he rear-ended the sport utility vehicle that Martin was driving. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The affidavit said Phan told a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper that he had been at work and was headed home at the time of the crash. When the trooper asked Phan if he had been drinking, Phan said he had “a couple shots of Hennessy.” His blood-alcohol content measured .126., over the legal limit of 0.08.