Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Backstreet Boys released a new single Thursday, and it appears FOX4's Mark Alford is a fan and secretly wants to be in the boy band.

When the song played Mark kicked meteorologist Karli Ritter off her weather green screen, and it was unforgettable to say the least.

It's a moment you've got to see. Just click play on the video above.

39.099727 -94.578567