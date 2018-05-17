MoDOT & KC ATA team up to offer Northland drivers alternative route into downtown KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Northland drivers who don't want to battle traffic once the southbound lanes of the Buck O’Neil Memorial Bridge shut down Saturday, should consider taking the bus.

MoDOT is teaming up with KC ATA to make the run across the bridge a little easier during the construction.

Two RideKC bus routes that cross the bridge will get priority Monday through Friday from 6 to 9 a.m.

The “Boardwalk KCI” and “Ward Parkway” routes will be allowed to pass traffic using the shoulder. The stoplight at 12th and Burlington will turn to give the buses a 25-second head start.

