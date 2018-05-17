More than 100 cyclists hit the road in Ride of Silence to honor riders killed, spark change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than 100 cyclists were out riding Wednesday night to honor riders that have been killed and to spark change.

The annual Ride of Silence took off from Brookside in Kansas City. Bicyclists in all 50 states and many other countries also participated.

This is the 12th years the ride has been held locally, and it's grown each year.

Since 1991, at least 70 cyclists have died in crashes in Kansas City. That includes the April 2016 death of 32-year-old Anthony Saluto.

Nationwide, the numbers get worse. In 2016, around 840 cyclists died in car-related crashes in the U.S.

Organizers hope Wednesday night's ride will spark awareness in drivers with how they react to cyclists on the roadways and change laws to help better protect riders.

"One of the most common things motorists do is they ride too close to the cyclist," said Mitchell Krasnopoler, an organizer for KC's Ride of Silence. "There's a big push to have a 3-4 foot separation laws in the United States. Kansas has a 3-foot law. Missouri does not. It has a safe distance law, but safe distance laws aren't enough. You really need an actual, physical distance that's the law so that's more measurable."