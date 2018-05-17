× Teen shot at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood after high school graduation

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night at a Leawood church that injured a teen, officials say.

Johnson County Med Act said a male teen was shot around the 8:25 p.m. in the parking lot of the Church of the Resurrection.

Center High School had its graduation ceremony at the Leawood church Thursday night. The shooting happened after the ceremony, according to a school spokesperson.

A spokesperson for Leawood Police said there was a report of a fight in the parking lot involving up to eight people. Off-duty officers broke up the fight.

When they were outside, those off-duty officers heard gunfire off to the east, police said, and the teen was hit by the gunfire.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time, but police said the teen was awake when he was taken to a nearby hospital.

A spokesperson for the church said the church is now secure and police are on scene.

