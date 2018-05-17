Police still searching for clues, suspect in deadly shooting at Ward Parkway Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are continuing to search for clues in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night outside Ward Parkway Center.

On Thursday, all businesses at the shopping center were back up and running, less than 24 hours after rapid gunfire erupted.

“I just started hearing what I thought at first might be fireworks, pretty loud bangs though, maybe like an M80,” Brett Gamso said.

Gamso lives just off Ward Parkway. He could tell the sounds he heard were coming from the mall down the street and decided to walk closer.

“I start hearing screaming. There was one man screaming saying, ‘No! Don`t do it, don`t do it! No, no!’” Gamso said.

He realized what he'd heard was gunfire and called 911. The first officers to arrive spotted shell casings everywhere.

“We’re going to need some help with this one. The gym and the mall are pretty packed still,” an officer said to a dispatcher in a dispatch recording obtained through Broadcastify.

Gamso watched as police swarmed the mall.

“Right now got to keep everyone in here. We’ve got casings by our victim and all the way in front of the gym too,” officers said to dispatch.

“I was standing here thinking I was listening to the next mass shooting,” Gamso said.

He and neighbors quickly realized the shooting was indeed deadly.

“We saw the ambulance arrive and ambulance never left as far as we saw. So I knew if there was injury, they were probably deceased,” Gamso said.

Police say 25-year-old Darrell Allen was hunted down. As he left the gym, the shooter with his face covered chased after Allen, firing at least 30 shots. Allen, a Kansas City native, was back in town from Texas visiting family.

Once the gunfire hit, he collapsed near a storefront and died. The suspect took off.

“You certainly hear about this stuff on news and know it goes on but never happened in my back yard, certainly never in that situation so close to it. That`s a little eye-opening,” Gamso said.

Police are still talking to witnesses and combing through hours of surveillance footage from the stores nearby, hoping to catch images of the suspect and his car that could help crack the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.