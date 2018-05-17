Search underway at Smithville Lake for man who borrowed grandfather’s boat but never came home

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Marine Operation Troopers are searching Smithville Lake for a missing man Thursday.

Troopers say they are searching for 37-year-old Charles Roe from Smithville in an area of the lake known as Sailboat Cove.

Roe borrowed his grandfather’s boat but never returned home after being out on the water Wednesday night. A family member tells FOX4 they reported Roe missing this morning.

The troopers say they searched the lake this morning and found the boat still running, in neutral, in Sailboat Cove. Family said his cell phone was found on the boat.

An active search is underway.