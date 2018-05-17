Suspect in Northland shootings, now facing more charges, could also face deportation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man who told police he was the suspect in three Northland shootings and who is in the country illegally could soon be deported once again.

According to a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, officials placed an immigration detainer and federal warrant of removal on 41-year-old Arnoldo Pompa-Rascon on Tuesday. That detainer allows law enforcement to keep a suspect in custody for up to 48 hours until ICE can take custody.

But that could change if Pompa-Rascon is charged in the murder of a well-known KC tattoo artist that happened May 11.

That murder charge would trump the deportation. If Pompa-Rascon is charged and convicted in Platte County, he would serve his sentence and then be deported back to Mexico afterward.

Pompa-Rascon is the suspect in three shootings on May 11, one of which left well-known tattoo artist Russell Fisk dead. That shooting happened in Platte County. Prosecutors have not officially charged the 41-year-old in that case yet.

But court documents from the two other shootings, which happened in Clay County, say Pompa-Rascon admitted to police that he shot Fisk. He also allegedly shot a man on a motorcycle and another man in his driveway.

The 41-year-old suspect is in the country illegally from Mexico having crossed the border four times.

Pompa-Rascon told officers that voices tell him who to shoot, but he decides with his heart who is bad and who to shoot. He said the gun won’t fire if they are good people.

In the Clay County shootings, Pompa-Rascon already faces one count of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Pompa-Rascon is now also facing charges for allegedly stealing the gun he used in those Northland shootings.

The 41-year-old has been charged with one count of second-degree burglary, two counts of stealing a firearm and one count of tampering with a vehicle in Jackson County.

The Jackson County charges are in connection to the burglaries he allegedly committed earlier in the day before the shootings. According to Clay County court documents, police say Pompa-Rascon stole a gun in south Kansas City that he used in the shootings. Jackson County court documents detailing the county’s charges have not yet been released.

Police say were alerted about a burglary earlier Friday in South Kansas City where a witness took pictures of the suspect’s car, which matched the description of the suspect vehicle in the three shooting and helped investigators piece things together.

Then on Tuesday, three days after the shooting spree, a homeowner on 150 Highway near Peterson Road caught Pompa-Rascon trying to steal his truck, court documents say. The homeowner held Pompa-Rascon at gunpoint until police arrived.

According to court records, it was around 8:14 p.m. Friday when a woman traveling east along N.W. Barry Road near North Marston Avenue heard a “pop,” saw a silver Dodge Neon take off as the “high-end” sports car Russell Fisk was driving ran off the road and into light pole. Police said Fisk died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Court documents say while police were investigating that deadly shooting, they were alerted to another shooting at 102nd and North Oak Trafficway in Clay County.

A man told police he was riding his motorcycle and about to turn onto westbound 102nd Street from northbound North Oak when he heard a shot and realized he had been injured. The man told investigators that there was a pause then a second shot. Then several more shots. He said the last vehicle he saw before hearing the shots was a silver Dodge Neon.

Just a few minutes after police were alerted of that shooting, they learned of a third shooting near 111th and N. Campbell Streetman, also in Clay County.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim in this shooting had just pulled into his driveway when he noticed a silver Dodge Neon drive up slowly and stop at the end of his driveway. The victim recalls the man asked him something, but he didn’t know what he was saying, so he walked closer.

Pompa-Rascon allegedly told the victim that he didn’t speak English, but appeared to be asking about someone. The victim said he told Pompa-Rascon that he didn’t know that person, apologized and walked away. He said when he turned to walk away, Pompa-Rascon shot him in the chest. The victim returned fire, but told investigators that he wasn’t sure if he actually hit the suspect.

In Clay County, Pompa-Rascon is being held on a $1 million bond. His bond in Jackson County is set at $50,000.

