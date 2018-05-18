17-year-old Miss Kansas from Wichita crowned 2018 Miss Teen USA

SHREVEPORT, La. — A Kansas teen has taken the top spot in the Miss Teen USA competition, held Friday night in Shreveport, Louisiana.

17-year-old Hailey Colborn is a senior at Wichita Northwest High School.

Your #MissTeenUSA 2018 is Hailey Colborn!! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/HrnXFDRaLP — Miss USA & Miss Teen USA (@MissUSA) May 18, 2018

According to her biography on misskansasusa.com, she has maintained a 4.0 GPA and plans to pursue a political concentration with a focus in journalism. She tweeted on March 28, that she was accepted to both Princeton and Yale.

Hailey was one of 51 participants in the competition representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia.