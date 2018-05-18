Friends and family gather to remember KCK 17-year-old killed after being hit by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Friends and family gathered Friday to remember a KCK teen killed in a roadside crash.

KCK police say the accident happened just before 8 p.m. last Saturday. Delicia Johnson was getting out of a pickup truck when a car traveling northbound on 67th Street hit her.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where she died from those injuries. Other occupants of the vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday night, Delicia’s friends and family members gathered at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church near 67th & Georgia to remember her. They prayed, sang songs and shared warm memories of the 17-year-old. The group also lit candles and raised balloons in Delicia’s honor.

Those leading the prayer vigil also took a minute to discuss the importance of avoiding distractions behind the wheel, traveling at or below the posted speed limit and being more careful when driving in residential areas.

“We have never experienced anything like this, especially someone young so it’s devastating so we just want people to remember her and just remember her and remember that anything is preventable. Accidents happen, but we just want to be aware of our surroundings and just try to save lives,” said Rashaunda Courtney, Delicia’s cousin.

Delicia was a junior at Schlagle High School. Family members say she was very involved in church and loved to sing in the choir. The teen was also very smart and especially gifted in math.