Honda employees go door-to-door in metro warning of recall on defective airbags

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There have been 13 deaths and about 200 injuries from defective Takata airbags in Hondas and Acuras, and that's prompted a recall.

The American Honda Motor Company is focused on replacing every airbag on the road right now, and Friday in Kansas City, employees went to incredible lengths to do just that.

More than 500 Honda employees across the country are knocking on doors to save lives as part of an effort to replace the defective airbags for free. It takes just 20 minutes.

When the employees knock on those doors, they have technicians with them who are able to fix the problem right then and there.

Honda has sent out 150 million letters, emails, phone calls and text messages, telling people about the recall. But in Kansas City alone there are at least 10,000 Hondas and Acuras still driving around with potentially deadly airbags.

Age is a big factor in the deterioration of the airbags, so Honda is primarily focusing on those in 2001-2003 model year Hondas and Acuras, which have a 50 percent chance of rupturing.

"What that means is you have a coin toss in some of these vehicles between you being saved by the airbag and the airbag potentially killing you or seriously injuring you," said Chris Martin with Honda.

In September 2013, Stephanie Erdmn's aribag deployed during a crash. The Takata airbag in her car deployed, but instead of protecting her, it's inflater ruptured, shooting pieces of metal toward her face and eye.

"I suffered a serious injury and my vision will never be the same. I am lucky to be alive," she said.

Will Rankin, who owns a 2008 Honda Pilot found that shocking.

"I did not know that. That's, um, I don't know what to say. I am actually speechless. I should have got it done the first notice I got."

There are 32 other auto manufacturers that also used defective Takata airbags. A website has been set up to easily check if your car has an outstanding recall. Find that information here.

If a Honda team has not shown up in your neighborhood yet, they urge you to take your car to an authorized dealer immediately. It could mean the difference between life and death.