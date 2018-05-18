FOX4 Forecast: Orange Ozone Alert!

Posted 4:45 am, May 18, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 06:33AM, May 18, 2018

We've got an ORANGE OZONE ALERT issued for today. Air quality will be poor and you will not want to be outdoors for long periods of time overexerting yourself.  Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s today. Unsettled weather returns Saturday, with the potential to see some strong to severe storms. We're tracking it for you in the updated forecast.

Check it out in the latest forecast video above!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.
Fox4kc news apps:  iPhone and Android

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

 Click here to add your name to the list

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page