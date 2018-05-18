Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed Cass County couple in Belton

BELTON, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection to a drunk driving crash that killed a couple in Belton.

Police took Zachary St. George into custody Thursday night after he was released from the hospital. St. George is charged with driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of two or more, in Cass County.

Police say St. George crossed the middle line Tuesday night on Route D just south of 164th Terrace in Belton and struck the vehicle of 78-year-old Nancy Henning and 80-year-old John “Jack” Henning head on.

The Loch Lloyd, Missouri, couple died from their injuries sustained in the crash. The Hennings were just days short of marking their 55-year wedding anniversary.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says St. George’s 2006 Dodge was heading north when he allegedly swerved into the southbound lanes and hit the Henning’s 2012 Honda head on. Both vehicles rolled over due to the impact. The Dodge landed on its top in the road. The Honda traveled off the right side of the road.

St. George’s bond has been set at $100,000.