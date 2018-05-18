Raymore-Peculiar graduation ceremony evacuated due to fire at Independence church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Graduates and guests had to evacuate an Independence church Friday night after a fire began during the graduation ceremony.

According to the Independence Fire Department, crews responded to a report of smoke in the Community of Christ auditorium in Independence.

Raymore-Peculiar High School is holding its graduation in the building Friday night.

The district's superintendent said a ballast in the ceiling caught fire and burned a ceiling tile.

A guest at the ceremony told FOX4 everyone inside the building was evacuated, including seniors who were walking across the stage to get their diplomas.

No one was injured, and school officials got the all-clear shortly after to resume the ceremony.