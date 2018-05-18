Spring Hill fires police chief with no explanation to public

SPRING HILL, Kan. — The city of Spring Hill has fired its police chief but the city isn’t saying why.

At a special meeting called by Mayor Steven Ellis on Thursday, city officials terminated the employment of Police Chief Richard Mann.

Lance Wipf will be the acting police chief for the Spring Hill Police Department.

Mann was placed on administrative leave earlier this month, but the city did not say why. Likewise, when a city spokesperson announced Friday that Mann had been fired, the spokesperson did not say why.

FOX4 has reached out to the city for more information but has not heard back yet.