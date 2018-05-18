This peanut butter fudge protein shake tastes like something from Sonic but has 1/4 the calories

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for ways to reduce your calorie intake, but you don't want to give up your favorite foods, you'll want to try this recipe for a quick and healthy peanut butter fudge protein shake from local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland.

Ingredients

  • 1 banana, frozen
  • 1 cup almond milk, unsweetened
  • 1 Tbsp natural peanut butter
  • 1 tsp cocoa
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 scoop chocolate protein powder
  • 1 tsp easy dairy free hot fudge sauce
  • 1 Tbsp coconut whipped topping optional

Instructions

  1. Blend first 6 ingredients until smooth.

  2. Top with hot fudge and coconut whip topping. Enjoy!

Click or tap here for nutrition information.

