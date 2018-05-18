Try it: Rust-Oleum Wipe New ReColor promises to restore outdoor furniture in just a swipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The official start of summer is about a month away, and just in time, there's a product that promises to restore color to your outdoor furniture in just a swipe. But does it actually work?

FOX4's Kerri Stowell and Aaron Carreno from 99.7 The Point tried it before you buy it.

Carreno brings color to your afternoon, every afternoon as a deejay. Now it's time to see if he can bring some of that color to his own balcony.

FOX4 bought the "Rust-oleum Wipe New ReColor" kit at Walmart for $17.

According to the kit's official infomercial, it's "the first coating designed to wipe away years from faded surfaces. It can be used on plastic, vinyl, stone, metal and more. There's never been a better way to restore your favorite faded item."

Carreno opened the box and found a bottle of recolor, three microfiber cloths, a detail sponge and plastic gloves.

"The issue I have is that it's a multiple part thing," Carreno said. "You're supposed to start with the starter wipe and then apply more and then you can save the rest of the bottle for later. They don't do a very good job explaining if you need to use all of it or some of it. It's kinda like here it is, good luck."

The one thing not in the box was a little elbow grease, but Carreno had that covered.

"This is the world's strongest solution for restoring and protecting weathered surfaces. This is quite the weathered surface," he said as he wiped down a plastic chair.

Kerri asked what the solution smelled like and Carreno joked, "Like a really bad candle that was on clearance."

He added, "It's not as easy as they make it look on TV if you know what I mean."

One plastic chair down; one metal chair to go.

"So this chair I've already cleaned. It's been pre-treated with soap and water. There are little areas here that are kind of faded in the corners and on the top and on the sides. Maybe if we try this one with a little extra fluid," Carreno said as he started wiping.

A few minutes later he observed: "This was pretty light when we looked at it, and it was pretty faded, and it actually did bring the color back a lot."

The big question: Would Carreno purchase the product?

"Based on the packaging and the confusion with the instructions, I probably wouldn't buy it. I'd probably just use soap and water," he said.

There you have it. When it comes to the "Rust-oleum Wipe New ReColor" kit, Aaron Carreno from 99.7 The Point is pointing you in another direction.

