Warsaw police chief shot in chest during chase with car theft suspect

WARSAW, Mo. -- A reporter for Benton County Enterprise confirmed to FOX4 Friday that someone shot the Warsaw police chief in the chest.

Reporter for the newspaper James White says it happened just before 9 a.m. near Main Street and Seminary Street.

Authorities told White the suspect stole a truck Thursday night and that resulted in a chase that ultimately ended in the police chief getting shot.

White says the chief is new to his role. He's only served as chief for a few months.

White says the suspect was reportedly shot in the face and died from his injuries.

There is no word on the chief's current condition.

Warsaw is approximately 100 miles southeast or a two-hour drive from Kansas City.

Just 30 miles away in Clinton, Mo., two officers, Gary Michael and Ryan Morton, were killed in less than a year.