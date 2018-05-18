Who is the Shawnee Mission elementary teacher who won $100,000 on Jeopardy, Alex?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- The answer: Belinder Elementary second-grade teacher Larry Martin.

Martin won the entire Jeopardy Teacher's Tournament. Students joined Martin for watch parties as he made his way through early rounds to the two-part final.

Martin was nearly positive he'd clinched the $100,000 tournament prize heading into Final Jeopardy but responded correctly to the following answer: "230 miles long, it defined a boundary between a colony founded by Quakers & one founded by Catholics."

What is the Mason-Dixon Line?

"I have been chasing this dream really 17-18 years and it came true better than I could have hoped, so I hope it`s inspiring to them," Martin said about the impact on his students.