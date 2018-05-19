3 dead, 2 injured in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Police are investigating a late night boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks that left three people dead and two injured.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted that they received the report of the crash around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

A preliminary investigation indicates the boat struck a rock bluff. Two people were initially found dead, and two were taken to hospitals, with a third victim missing.

Police said the third victim was recovered by police divers around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

Identities of the victims have not yet been released. Police did not say what led to the crash.

