Detectives have gotten zero tips in the murders of Montell Ross and Jayden Ugwuh

Every week, FOX4 highlights an unsolved homicide case in our community. It's part of a new partnership with Crimestoppers called Problem Solvers: Crime Files.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--Aishah Coppage is working with detectives to find out who killed her 8- year- old son, Montell Ross and his 9-year- old cousin, Jayden Ugwuh.

In the early morning hours of August 13th, 2016, police arrived on the scene of a shooting in the 5700 block of College Avenue to find the two young boys shot in their home. They later died at the hospital. A 16- year- old child was also shot and survived.

Detectives said they believe that two shooters stood outside the house fired several rounds.

Aishah said Montell was a quiet boy who liked to superheroes, while Jayden was more outgoing, loved to rap and wanted to be a barber when he grew up.

Detectives working the case believe they can solve it if the right person comes forward.

There is a reward of up to $11,350 for a tip that cracks the case.

If you have any information on this case, please call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips are anonymous.