Lake of the Ozarks boat crash victims ID’d as residents of Overland Park, Olathe; driver charged with BWI

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Police identified the victims of a late night boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks that left three people dead and two injured near Camden. The driver of that boat has been arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated.

The deceased victims were identified as:

Joseph J. Lemark, 23, of Overland Park, Kan.

Daniel R. Lewis, 24, of Overland Park, Kan.

Hailey M. Hochanadel, 21, of Olathe, Kan.

Ashley K. Lamb, 21, of Olathe, Kan. suffered serious injuries.

The driver, Hayden M. Frazier, 22, of Overland Park, Kan. suffered moderate injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted that they received the report of the crash around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

A crash report says the boat struck a rock bluff, ejecting the driver and two occupants into the water. Frazier re-entered the boat and paddled to a dock across the channel.

Lewis was located still in the boat, and pronounced dead. Lemark was pronounced dead after he was found by authorities. Hochanadel was pronounced dead after divers recovered her body around 11:15 a.m.

An official report says Frazier has been charged with boating while intoxicated, totaling three charges: BWI – death of another; BWI – serious physical injury; negligent operation of a vessel.

Frazier is held in the Camden County jail.