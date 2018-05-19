Robber holds up Basehor bank, speeds away

BASEHOR, Kan. — The FBI spent Saturday searching for a suspect who held up a bank and sped away.

Agents say the suspect walked into the Citizens Savings & Loan at 155th & State Avenue in Basehor and gave the teller a note demanding cash at around 10:00 Saturday morning. The suspect ran away with money, according to agents, but left behind a package that he claimed was a bomb.

The suspect reportedly drove away in a white newer model 2-door sedan, with a spoiler on the back and tinted windows.

No employees were injured in the robbery.

If you have information that can lead to an arrest, call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can also click or tap here.