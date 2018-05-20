Sunday morning shooting leaves 1 dead inside car at KCK apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a homicide on 5th Street in KCK on Sunday.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted around 9 a.m. Sunday that officers were working a homicide in the 1500 block of N. 5th Street.

Upon arrival, police found a black male victim deceased inside a car. His identity has not yet been released.

The scene happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex, not far from Grant School.

Witnesses said they heard the shots around 8:50 a.m.

“As of right now, this is just an incident between individuals that just happened to be at this apartment complex,” KCK officer Jonathon Westbrook said. “It is a Sunday morning, you’re not expecting gun shots first thing on Sunday morning and again this is a really unfortunate incident in a place where families are.”