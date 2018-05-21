Barack and Michelle Obama to produce films for Netflix

Posted 12:24 pm, May 21, 2018, by , Updated at 12:23PM, May 21, 2018

U.S. President-elect Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk down the stairs of the Lincoln Memorial during the “We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration At The Lincoln Memorial” on January 18, 2009 at the National Mall in Washington, DC. The event includes a diverse array of talent featuring both musical performances and historical readings and an appearance by U.S. President-elect Barack Obama. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Netflix says that it has reached a deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce material for the streaming service.

Netflix said Monday, in a tweet, that the former president and first lady will produce films and series for the service, potentially including scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and features.

Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos said that the Obamas are uniquely position to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities.

Barack Obama recently appeared as a guest on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show.