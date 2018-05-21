KC Forum: Dancing, AT&T and Summer Car Care

2018-20 In this week’s KC Forum AT&T’s Chris Lester talks about the “It Can Wait” initiative which promotes
no texting while driving. Em’s Spotlight allows kids in the urban core a chance to learn to dance when they might not otherwise have the chance. A family run automotive business helps with tips on how to get your car ready for the summer.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com
Voice: Doug Medlock