KC Forum: Dancing, AT&T and Summer Car Care

2018-20 In this week’s KC Forum AT&T’s Chris Lester talks about the “It Can Wait” initiative which promotes

no texting while driving. Em’s Spotlight allows kids in the urban core a chance to learn to dance when they might not otherwise have the chance. A family run automotive business helps with tips on how to get your car ready for the summer. https://localtvwdaf.files.wordpress.com/2018/05/2018-20-1.mp3

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com

Voice: Doug Medlock