KC Forum: Dancing, AT&T and Summer Car Care

Posted 6:42 am, May 21, 2018, by , Updated at 06:43AM, May 21, 2018

2018-20 In this week’s KC Forum AT&T’s Chris Lester talks about the “It Can Wait” initiative which promotes
no texting while driving. Em’s Spotlight allows kids in the urban core a chance to learn to dance when they might not otherwise have the chance. A family run automotive business helps with tips on how to get your car ready for the summer.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com
Voice: Doug Medlock