FOX4 Forecast: Gray Monday start…then hotter

The week overall will be another summer-ish week with increasing heat and humidity levels to summer levels, especially from Tuesday through Saturday. The rain chances aren't overwhelming BUT we are into the wettest time of the year so any little disturbance can trigger showers or storms. There is one that we'll track on Tuesday that may give some areas rain in the morning
Check it out in the latest forecast video above!
Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar
FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.
Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month
Click here to add your name to the list
Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page