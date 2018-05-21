Man who admitted to shooting KC tattoo artist now faces murder charge in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect at the center of the investigation into the Northland murder of a well-known KC tattoo artist is now facing charges.

Arnoldo Pompa-Rascon, 41, is charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in Platte County. Pompa-Rascon told investigators voices in his head told him to shoot people.

Pompa-Rascon is the suspect in the three shootings on May 11, some of which occurred in Clay County. Pompa-Rascon admitted to Clay County investigators that he shot Fisk. He also allegedly shot a man on a motorcycle and another man in his driveway.

The 41-year-old suspect is in the country illegally from Mexico having crossed the border four times.

Pompa-Rascon told officers that voices tell him who to shoot, but he decides with his heart who is bad and who to shoot. He said the gun won’t fire if they are good people.

According to a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, officials placed an immigration detainer and federal warrant of removal on Pompa-Rascon last week. Monday’s murder charge would trump deportation. If Pompa-Rascon is charged and convicted in Platte County, he would serve his sentence and then be deported back to Mexico afterward.

Bond is set at $1 million, cash only.