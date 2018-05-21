One person dies near 36th and Mersington in Kansas City’s 46th homicide of the year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Monday night after a shooting near 36th and Mersington, officials say.

Police initially said the victim had life-threatening injuries but later announced the victim had died from those injuries.

Officials have not released the victim’s name, pending notification of family.

This is the city’s 46th homicide of 2018 and the second homicide in the city on Monday. Another person was killed earlier in the day in a shooting near 44th and Elmwood.